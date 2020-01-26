The reincarnation of Aphrodite? Noelia delights with a hot tour of her body (VIDEO)

Noelia started this 2020 with the right foot, and the star is already planning an international tour that will take her through several countries, including Mexico.

The beautiful Noelia will delight her fans with her most recent and successful ballad “Give me a reason“, In addition to singing the successes that catapulted her to fame as“Your" Y "Candle".

In addition to succeeding in the musical field, Noelia is also a businesswoman and recently opened her first themed restaurant in Mexico City.

Now, the international star delighted his fans by giving them a hot video in which he wiggles sensually while showing off his spectacular figure.

He accompanied the sexy video with this message for all his fans:

"A Gift for all my Followers without forgetting my beautiful girls to whom I am preparing new music. # noelicioustimes💖💘 #Noelicious # EsteRegalitoselodebenaPolo😉 Love u #Noelia 💋 ”.

TO WATCH THE CANDENTE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Comments on the sexy video were swift and Noelia's fans got rid of praise for the star:

I suspect you are the reincarnation of Aphrodite. ” "A complete goddess". "Noelia beauty divine creation with angelic qualities".

The video already has more than 63 thousand views.

