Entitled “Far From Home”, the second episode of season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery saw the protagonists fall into a desert planet whose glacial setting recalls Snowpiercer’s post-apocalyptic one, famous French comic known to most for the film adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho starring Chris Evans.

The first reference comes at the very beginning of the episode and concerns in particular the recent series of Snowpiercer by TNT: the crew is put on guard on the fall with the announcement “Brace, brace, brace” (“Get ready”), sentence who can only remember the mantra “Prepare to brace!”, title of the 1×02 episode of the recent TV adaptation.

As the plot progresses, Saru and Tilly become acquainted with a villain named Zareh (Jake Weber), who runs a protection racket and controls a mining settlement known as the Colony. After taking them hostage, Zareh explains to Tillt that he once saw ice “go into someone’s throat”, a reference to the death sentence of the “Lung of Ice” shown throughout the series. Speaking of the Colony, the appearance of its inhabitants, the Coridans, closely resembles that of the unfortunate inhabitants of the tail section of the Snowpiercer.

Finally, as Screen Rant noted, another Snowpiercer mantra is “These are our revolutions”: Commander Burnham’s mission in Season 3 is to reunite the remnants of the fallen United Federation of Planets, thus sparking a revolution in the galaxy of the 32nd century.

