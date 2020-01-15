The referees defend that the VAR has only failed in seven actions this season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Referees Technical Committee has detailed this Wednesday that in the first part of the season the video arbitration (VAR) has corrected 150 errors in 432 games, with 11 percent intervention in the goals. The system corrected 28 actions in the goal area and had 7 errors.

According to the data provided, the VAR acted in the 6.59% on penalties, with 98.35 percent success and 1.65% error. In the offside the VAR intervened in 0.67%, had a success of 96.44% and a 3.56% error.

The key figures of the VAR, according to the Technical Committee of Referees.

/ RFEF

Its use for the second time in Primera has reduced simulations in 67% and 85% in Second, category that has released this season. Protests have also been reduced, 11% in First and 10% in Second.

"The referees are human"

On the 7 computed errors, Velasco Carballo, who intervened accompanied by Carlos Clos Gómez, director of the VAR project, insisted that his goal "is to try to reduce that number". "I wish there was one day when the referees are not wrong, but the referees are human, the VARs too. Football with VAR leaves us 417 hits and 7 mistakes, "he added.

Clos️ Carlos Clos Gómez also analyzes the aspects to improve: ➡️ "VAR review time". ➡️ "Explanation of infractions by hand". ➡️ "Unification work of arbitration criteria". pic.twitter.com/HssgKWGNum – RFEF (@rfef) January 15, 2020

He also talked about the system in the Super Cup, in which his intervention "has been decisive". "What would have been that game with VAR or without VAR, perhaps there was a millimetric offside and thanks to the VAR it was solved, but we have not heard anything in the Super Cup that has said that the level of arbitration has been very high. We accept it and that's it, "he added in reference to the semifinal between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

Response to criticism

"When we succeed, nobody says anything, when we are wrong, the review. If on 150 occasions they had come out to say that what a wonder and that thanks to this the game has been more fair … Imagine the balance: 150 loas in front of about 15 complaints. The 150 are absolutely silenced, it is an anecdote when someone comes out, "he said.

Velasco Carballo showed his "maximum opposition and intolerance"Faced with this type of criticism when asked about the intention of some clubs to request the arbitration talks during the revisions of the plays, although he confirmed that Real Madrid did not ask for those of the Classic." We accept the criticism, but we cannot tolerate that someone question what an arbitrator does and what the VAR does, "he said.