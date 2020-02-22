The referees admit that they had to expel Lo Celso for his brutal stomp in Chelsea – Tottenham

VAR referees admitted they were wrong by not expelling Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the match against Chelsea for an action in which he stepped on the Spanish César Azpilicueta.

The Argentine, in a play during the first half, stepped on the shin to Azpilicueta, so the Spanish had to be taken care of and showed clear signs of pain in the field. The VAR reviewed the image, after the referee did not show any card, and left without penalty the play.

Officers present at the center of Stockley Park in London, from where the VAR is supervised, they admitted that the wrong decision was due to a "human error".

Chelsea took the win this Saturday 2-1 at Stamford Bridge against Tottenham, strengthening their chances of being in the next edition of the Champions League.