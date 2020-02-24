Sports

The referee Mateu Lahoz will direct the Classic next Sunday at the Bernabéu

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The RFEF has appointed the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Valencian school) to deliver justice next Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid will receive Barcelona in the Spanish Soccer Classic.

Mateu is the most veteran active referee in the First Division, where he meets his eleventh season, and has refereed a total of four Classics throughout his career with different results.

The first two were resolved with the victory of Real Madrid in the Supercopa of Spain 2012 (2-1) and in the final of the Copa del Rey 2014 (2-1). In the 2014/15 season, Barcelona won the Classic Camp Nou league (2-1), while the closest precedent dates from February 2019, when both teams tied at the Barcelona stadium in the semifinals of the Copa del King (1-1).

This season, Mateu Lahoz has directed two games at Real Madrid, with victory on the sixth day against Osasuna (2-0) and defeat against Real Sociedad in quarterfinals of the Cup (3-4), and two others at Barcelona, ​​with two Barca wins in League against Sevilla (4-0) and Atlético de Madrid (0-1).

READ:  The great anger of Keylor Navas with speculation about his salary: "If someone has had fun with the joke, enjoy it"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.