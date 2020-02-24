The referee Mateu Lahoz will direct the Classic next Sunday at the Bernabéu

The RFEF has appointed the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Valencian school) to deliver justice next Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid will receive Barcelona in the Spanish Soccer Classic.

Mateu is the most veteran active referee in the First Division, where he meets his eleventh season, and has refereed a total of four Classics throughout his career with different results.

The first two were resolved with the victory of Real Madrid in the Supercopa of Spain 2012 (2-1) and in the final of the Copa del Rey 2014 (2-1). In the 2014/15 season, Barcelona won the Classic Camp Nou league (2-1), while the closest precedent dates from February 2019, when both teams tied at the Barcelona stadium in the semifinals of the Copa del King (1-1).

This season, Mateu Lahoz has directed two games at Real Madrid, with victory on the sixth day against Osasuna (2-0) and defeat against Real Sociedad in quarterfinals of the Cup (3-4), and two others at Barcelona, ​​with two Barca wins in League against Sevilla (4-0) and Atlético de Madrid (0-1).