"The referee is no longer the highest authority": Tuca Ferretti's harsh criticism of VAR and the work of the whistlers

Tuca Ferretti spoke about the VAR and the work of the whistlers (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



After the defeat of Tigers, the technician Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti exploded against the arbitration of the MX League. In his opinion, the whistlers no longer have "authority" within the field of play and are only waiting for what the ball marks. VAR, the system video arbitration that has been used for a couple of years.

“My point of view is that, when this medium (VAR) was going to be used, I thought that the highest authority was going to be the referee on the field, who was going to make the decisions in case he had any doubts, "said the Brazilian strategist at a press conference.

However, in his opinion, the field whistlers they only wait for the instructions of the assistants in the video booth. "I feel that nowadays, referees like the VAR take comfortable positions for the (central) referee, since they no longer make mistakes and let them decide up front," said the Mexican naturalized.

“I think it's a good weapon to use and the one who should use it is the referee. I put myself in their shoes and if in doubt, I go and check. I have no doubt that they don't tell me. It falls into the situation where the referee does not make important decisions at all”, He detailed.

The whistles from the field only wait for the instructions of the assistants in the video booth, according to Ferretti (Photo: Twitter / @TolucaFC)

For the Tuca, "The referee is no longer the highest authority", so FIFA should take action on the matter. “FIFA should review this situation. For me the referee must make the decisions and if in doubt, check with the VAR ”, he added.

He explained that, for him, Toluca's first goal should not have been valid. "We have many doubts in the first goal although it was reviewed and we do not believe that it is a legitimate goal," he said about the Argentine's goal. Enrique Triverio.

In the end, the UANL lost (3-2) against the Red Devils, in a meeting where the visitors were winning. However, Ferretti acknowledged that your team made big mistakes so that the result was adverse.

“We did not play a bad game on a complicated and well-managed court. I believe that a draw would have been fair, but asking for justice in football is difficult and you cannot make distraction mistakes, mainly in defense, "he said.

El Tuca explained that, for him, Toluca's first goal should not have been valid (Photo: Twitter / @TolucaFC)

This is not the first time that a Mexican soccer coach has complained about refereeing in this tournament. On previous occasions, Gabriel Caballero, of the Braves of Juarez, and Guillermo Almada, of Santos Laguna, have pointed out that the whistlers have made decisions that have harmed them.

In fact, Arturo Brizio, president of the Arbitration Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), noted that there is a "major intervention of the VAR." For this reason, he noted that the body in charge will work to adjust in this situation.

“From the next day (date 5) we will see an adjustment of the VAR that will surely be minor looking to return to the origins. That is to say, to the clear and obvious mistake of the referee and only to correct those sports injustices that can affect the results, ”he said in a statement.

Toluca can improve

José Manuel de la Torre celebrated this Sunday's victory against the Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @TolucaFC)

José Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre, technician of the choriceros, celebrated the victory this Sunday against the Tigers. However, he assured that his team has not given 100% of its capacity.

“The fact of beating Tigres is important because it is a strong team with a great squad and a very capable coaching staff. We know that we have a higher ceiling and that the team has been consolidating little by little and that these results help us a lot to reinforce all lines ”, said Chepo at a press conference.

Although he pointed out that the Monterrey club is a great team, he declared that the triumph of his players was not a surprise. "It is not a surprise because we work to win, to any rival and on any court. The team worked hard to get the result. It was a satisfactory result, "he said.

Chepo assured that his campus has not given 100% of its capacity (Photo: Twitter / @TolucaFC)

Finally, he agreed with Tuca on the authority of the central referee. “Everyone has their opinion and is respectable. What i believe is that the referee has to make many decisions on the court”, He indicated.

“Those that are doubtful are those that are reviewed. The important thing is that the referee makes the decision. There are drawer plays and not interpretation, but they are other situations ”, concluded the Mexican coach.

