The Red Ranger of the new Power Rangers could be a woman

Paramount seems to be promoting a new reboot of the Power Rangers. However, this new bet would come with a novelty. The 2017 version, produced by Lionsgate, was quite diverse within its members: the blue ranger suffered autism and the yellow one was homosexual. The next step in the new adaptation would be to give the team a female leader.

As the We Got This Covered website points out, the studio is interested in trying something new and the plan would be for the Red Ranger to be a woman.

The red ranger has never had a female character, and it would be a great step for the franchise.

Jonathan Entwistle (director of the series 'This shit surpasses me' among others) will be in charge of getting behind the camera, with a script of Patrick Burleigh. The plot of the new reboot would be a bit of the 'back to the future' style: a group of current Rangers are sent back to the 1990s and have to find a way back to the present. It is not ruled out that there were links to the original series, and that some of the first Rangers appeared. However, we will have to wait for the news, since the project is in very early stages.

The last installment of the 'Power Rangers' arrived in 2017 and had a total collection of more than 142 million dollars all over the world.