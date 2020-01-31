The Red Knight and the Sushi masters in the Fortnite skins on sale today

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is still a little time for lunch, but the skins and objects on sale today in the new one Fortnite shop update, we are sure that they will make you hungry. Except perhaps the legendary skin of the Red Knight, which returns to the stock for the price of 2000 V-Bucks.

Yes, because then on sale we find the two skins of the masters of the sushithat is Maki Master is Sushi Master, at the price of 1200 V-Bucks each, which you can complete with the Filet Ax pickaxe with which you can "fillet the fillet", to put it in the words of Chef Tony, and the glider Flying Fish, shaped like a slice of salmon.

But if your culinary preferences prefer local cuisine more than oriental cuisine, here is the skin of Tomatohead it can be for you, especially if combined with the glider Extra Cheese shaped Pizza slice, and the Axeroni pickaxe. The Crimson Ax and the Night Slicer complete the picture.

Between Daily Sales instead, there are two ballets on sale today, and they are Praise the Tomato and Breaking Point. There are among the objects available then the Bone Wasp and Brawler skins, and the Battle Ax pickaxe. In short, you have already thought about how to spend yours V-Bucks?

In the meantime, Fortnite is getting ready for the Super Bowl, with many styles and skins on the way. But everyone wonders: what happened to the Fortnite 11.50 update? Keep an eye on the news on our website to find out more.