The red carpet of the Forqué Awards

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
Forqué Awards 2019

Gtres

The stars of our cinema have paraded for the first time in 2020 on the occasion of the 25th edition of the Forqué Awards, held this Saturday at IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid.

Michelle Jenner, of Dior.

Greta Fernández with Chanel makeup.

Marta Nieto, with jewels of Tous.

Elena Furiase, by Sophie et Voilà and jewels of Sie7e Gallery

Saura Sea, with sandals of Saint Laurent.

Macarena Gómez, by Silvia Tcherassi from the Resort 2020 collection.

Ruth Gabrielby Esther Noriega.

Natalia Moreno and Ara Malikian

