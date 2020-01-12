The red carpet of the Forqué Awards

Gtres
The stars of our cinema have paraded for the first time in 2020 on the occasion of the 25th edition of the Forqué Awards, held this Saturday at IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid.
Advertising – Keep reading below
Michelle Jenner, of Dior.
Greta Fernández with Chanel makeup.
Marta Nieto, with jewels of Tous.
Elena Furiase, by Sophie et Voilà and jewels of Sie7e Gallery
Saura Sea, with sandals of Saint Laurent.
Macarena Gómez, by Silvia Tcherassi from the Resort 2020 collection.
Ruth Gabrielby Esther Noriega.
Natalia Moreno and Ara Malikian
Advertising – Keep reading below
Add Comment