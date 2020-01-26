the red carpet looks and dresses

Share it:

It's here. Spanish cinema lives its great night, the most important, the one that shines the most. The 34th edition of the Goya 2020 Awards has been held for the second time in a row outside of Madrid (last year they were in Seville). This year the chosen scenario has been the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace in Malaga. The gala will feature Andreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril as presenters, who will repeat after their success in the previous edition of 2019. As for the nominees, 'While the war lasts' (17 nominations), 'Pain and glory' (16) and 'The infinite trench' (15) lead the nominations. Penelope Cruz, Greta Fernández, Belén Cuesta and Marta Nieto are nominated for Best Leading Actress, and therefore some of the most anticipated celebrities on the red carpet (Penelope's look never leaves anyone indifferent). As Best Supporting Actress Mona Martínez, Natalia de Molina, Julieta Serrano and Nathalie Poza are also some of the most anticipated stars.

But they have not been the only ones and we have been able to count on the presence of some unconditional of this ceremony. As it happened in the previous edition of 2019, the most relevant influencers on Instagram within our country did not want to miss the appointment: Paula Ordovás, Dulceida, Alexandra Pereira (for her it was her first time since last year she was sick the day that the gala was held) or Erea Louro have been some of them.

Review with us all the looks of the most important red carpet of the cinema of our country. Very elegant, sophisticated styles, the most surprising and original or also very sensual. This is what happened tonight and what everyone will talk about for weeks. Do not miss it!