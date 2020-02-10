the red carpet looks and dresses

Share it:

For months we have been waiting for the big movie night to come with capital letters and finally today, that moment is here. The 92nd edition has been celebrated, as is already treason at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in Los Angeles (California). Before the gala begins (which this year will not have a presenter the same as it happened in 2019) all the stars go through the red carpet first to dazzle us and we can admire the designs they have chosen to shine before the cameras.

The most anticipated were the nominees in the two female categories, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Renée Zellweger for 'Judy', Scarlett Johansson for 'Story of a marriage', Charlize Theron for 'The scandal', Saoirse Ronan for 'Little Women' and Cynthia Erivo for 'Harriet' are chosen from the first group. And in the second, Laura Dern for 'Story of a marriage', Margot Robbie for 'The scandal', Florence Pugh for 'Little Women', Scarlett Johansson (again) for 'Jojo Rabbit' and Kathy Bates for 'Richard Jewell'.

Although Penelope is not nominated this time, she is in charge of delivering the award in the category of Best International Film, in which Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory' competes. His appearance on the red carpet is one that excites us the most, but also that of another Spanish actor: Antonio Banderas who is nominated as Best Actor. We review their looks and that of all the protagonists of the great gala of the year. There have been many surprises and we don't want you to miss any.