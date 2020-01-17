the red carpet and the best dresses

Share it:

In the middle of the awards season, yesterday we lived a great night for Spanish cinema: the delivery of the 7th edition of the Feroz 2020 Awards. These awards granted by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain (AICE) were delivered at the Teatro Auditorio Ciudad de Alcobendas The gala, in which the best series and best films of the season were awarded, was presented by actress María Hervás. As for the winners, Pedro Almodóvar swept 6 awards for 'Pain and glory', 'Advantages of traveling by train', 'Iron' and 'Perfect life' are the other winners of the night. You can check the complete list here.

As for the red carpet, the big surprise and one of the most applauded was without a doubt Penelope Cruz that dazzled in black and white with a two pieces of sequins from one of his head firms, Chanel. Marta Nieto It was another of the most elegant with a blue velvet dress and star print by Paco Rabanne. Macarena García with a simple but very elegant black dress by Pedro del Hierro, Amaia Salamanca also in black but with a design with metallic details of Temperley London and a very original Greta Fernandez Dressed by Oscar de la Renta were also some of our favorites. We review each and every one of the styles of a unique night that helps us warm up engines facing January 25 with the delivery of the Goya 2020 Awards and its red carpet.