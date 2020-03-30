The Red Bull doctor wanted to infect his Formula 1 drivers with the coronavirus

Planning is one of the most complicated issues with the crisis of the coronavirus. No sport escapes after the cancellations of all competitions and with the return dates in the air.

An example of the enormous difficulties that the teams are encountering and the scenarios that are being drawn from it is the proposal made by the team doctor Red bull. Helmut Marko, one of the oldest characters in the circus of the Formula 1, proposed to the team that the pilots undergo a kind of controlled infection.

The plan was for them to be infected and as "young and strong men in very good health" they would spend confinement in a kind of "camp" where they could train both physically and mentally. He explained it in an interview with television ORF, from Austria, and cited by Car and Driver. "That way, they would be prepared for when the season begins in what will be a very tough championship," said the doctor in the interview.

The doctor himself explained that the idea was not "well received" so the four pilots of the brand -Verstappen, Albon, Gasly and Kvyat- will continue preparing while waiting for the dates of a F1 world who has already postponed the entire initial calendar to Monaco, a race that will no longer be held this year. The rest are pending a date.