The red Atelier Emé wedding dress is perfect for a sparkling bride like Giorgia Palmas

Fairytale location (literally) e princess (wedding) dresses for the Grand Ball of Monte Carlo, where it shone among all Giorgia Palmas with Filippo Magnini, with a red wedding dress signed Atelier Emè.

Rehearsals of marriage for the two (whose engagement was announced on instagram in December) who had the opportunity to dance like newly weds in the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo surrounded by ballroom dresses, tailcoats and military uniforms. And it was for Giorgia Palmas a test of a wedding dress, this time of a passionate color like red. Certainly among the most romantic and unusual among 2020 wedding dresses.

Courtesy Photo – Atelier Emè

An atmosphere of the past, romantic and fairytale, in which Giorgia could be admired wearing the "Amalia" model of the bridal collection Atelier Emè which encompasses all the canons of the ballgown: the bodice with a sweetheart neckline, the satin bow that delicately underlines the waist and the wide skirt perfect for twirling between a waltz and the other, all made more precious by the organza fabric finely embroidered.

Courtesy Photo Atelier Emè

The touch of sensuality is given by the scarlet color and the slits on the front, a perfect mix for those who want to choose a colorful wedding dress without giving up the most classic of the wide models.

The look of Giorgia Palmas (up Instagram always very active) is completed with an elegant hairstyle with a high chignon, framed by a bright headband, perfect for enhancing the shoulders and the diamond necklace, and an intense smokey eyes make-up, more usual for a gala event or for an evening ceremony.

Courtesy Photo – Atelier Emè

That Giorgia has given us some small anticipation of what will be her wedding dress? It seems that we will have to wait until the end of March for the answer, while we enjoy this look that rewrites the ending of a fairy tale in red.

