The recording of season 2 of 'Euphoria' has started and we have the first image of Zendaya

Zendaya has started recording season 2 of 'Euphoria'. The hbo series It is one of the most anticipated of 2020.

It was one of the great surprises of HBO in 2019. His series 'Euphoria', with Zendaya at the helm, managed to freak out the audience, although she was not without criticism for speaking freely about drugs and openly showing sexual and nude scenes. However, for others it was a breath of fresh air and a reflection of what millennials live today. For fans of this fiction we have great news because season 2 is already underway and we have the first image of its cast in full action. He had been announcing for several weeks that production was about to start and now we have confirmed it thanks to a publication that has posted the platform on his Instagram account.

A few days ago, actress Storm Reid, the young woman who plays the protagonist's sister, announced in an interview to ET Online that the team was ready to start. "In the next few weeks we will start recording. We will receive the scripts and make the reading tables. I am very excited," she confirmed. That day has arrived and here is the sample …

Zendaya is already preparing, along with the cast of 'Euphoria', to return to give life to Rue in season 2 of the HBO series

When will it debut HBO season 2 of 'Euphoria'? At the moment there is no date, but with much luck, perhaps, we can enjoy it in summer. In the first season there were many unknowns in the air, one of them was whether Rue, the character of Zendaya, would have died. Judging by the image we have just shown, it is still there. However, the writers are adept at taking unexpected turns and might surprise us. Hopefully not. In the snapshot, not many details appear, only the star with his partner Angus Cloud, so we will be alert to report any news of this second season. While you can go practicing the best makeup of fiction catching ideas from this video.