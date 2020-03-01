The recent Star Wars novel: The rise of Skywalker reveals what were the last words of Ben Solo to Rey

Share it:

The most recent trilogy of Star wars He met his end thanks to his latest installment, The Rise of Skywalker. Many consider that this Episode IX had one of the most heartbreaking finals of the entire saga when dealing with the redemption and subsequent death of one of its characters. The death of Kylo Ren, already converted to Ben Solo, in Rey's arms he left us with one of the great questions of the film, what were his last words?

The novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has left us with the explanation of why Emperor Palpatine is still alive, or also scenes starring mysterious creatures that we did not see in the feature film of J. J. Abrams. Now, a new unknown is cleared upon meeting the last words of Han Solo's son to Rey in one of the most emotional final scenes of this Episode IX.

According to the ComicBook website, Solo's words were the following: "A voice came through the Force, clear and strong. I will always be with you said Ben. She smiled. Let the truth take hold of her. 'Nobody is really gone,' he whispered. "

Had these lines been included in the script of the film, the final scene would have been much more heartbreaking and emotional, although, for some reason it was discarded. The death of a Jedi becoming one with the Force is a resource that we have seen used since the time of A new hope. In fact, many fans pointed out that the absence of Ben Solo's ghost in Tatooine, along with Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, could be caused by the late conversion of Kylo Ren to the bright side of the Force.

This novel based on The Rise of Skywalker will go on sale next day March 17.