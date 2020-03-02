         The reboot of 'Gossip Girl' already has a protagonist: Emily Alyn Lind will be the new star of the HBO Max series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have seen her recently in 'Doctor Dream' and it is clear that beyond the "magical" aura she projected in the Mike Flanagan movie, the girl had something else. Emily Alyn Lind will be the protagonist of the reboot from 'Gossip Girl' for HBO Max.

The new generation of rumors

Your name may not be familiar, but Emily Alyn Lind has some pretty impressive credits behind. Best known for her role as Amanda in ABC's 'Revenge', she has also been seen in Netflix's 'Doctor Sleep' or 'The Babysitter' (she will also do so in her sequel). Or in the very 'Enter the Void', by Gaspar Noah.

Given how popular the original series became, the actress should be prepared for this restart I finished throwing it to stardom. After all, 'Gossip Girl' was the series that launched the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester or Penn Badgley, and the new reboot is already generating expectation Among the fans.

The new series is developed eight years after website closure from the original series, but now the mysterious narrator has returned to share with the world the secrets of a new generation of private school students in New York. Given how ubiquitous the Internet is today in the lives of teenagers, the program will explore how social networks and New York City have evolved since the original program began.

Whitney Peak ('The creepy adventures of Sabrina'), Eli Brown ('Little Liars: Perfectionists'), Johnathan Fernandez ('Lethal Weapon') and Broadway actor Jason Gotay accompany Emily Alyn Lind in this new and refreshing cast.