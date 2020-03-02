Entertainment

         The reboot of 'Gossip Girl' already has a protagonist: Emily Alyn Lind will be the new star of the HBO Max series

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have seen her recently in 'Doctor Dream' and it is clear that beyond the "magical" aura she projected in the Mike Flanagan movie, the girl had something else. Emily Alyn Lind will be the protagonist of the reboot from 'Gossip Girl' for HBO Max.

The new generation of rumors

Your name may not be familiar, but Emily Alyn Lind has some pretty impressive credits behind. Best known for her role as Amanda in ABC's 'Revenge', she has also been seen in Netflix's 'Doctor Sleep' or 'The Babysitter' (she will also do so in her sequel). Or in the very 'Enter the Void', by Gaspar Noah.


The 47 best series in history

Given how popular the original series became, the actress should be prepared for this restart I finished throwing it to stardom. After all, 'Gossip Girl' was the series that launched the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester or Penn Badgley, and the new reboot is already generating expectation Among the fans.

READ:  The Green Knight. Official HD trailer

The new series is developed eight years after website closure from the original series, but now the mysterious narrator has returned to share with the world the secrets of a new generation of private school students in New York. Given how ubiquitous the Internet is today in the lives of teenagers, the program will explore how social networks and New York City have evolved since the original program began.

Whitney Peak ('The creepy adventures of Sabrina'), Eli Brown ('Little Liars: Perfectionists'), Johnathan Fernandez ('Lethal Weapon') and Broadway actor Jason Gotay accompany Emily Alyn Lind in this new and refreshing cast.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.