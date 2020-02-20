Entertainment

         The reboot of 'El Santo' is in the hands of the director of 'Rocketman'

February 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Paramount has decided to sign Dexter Fletcher, director of 'Rocketman', to deal with the reboot of 'El Santo' that has been underway for years. The company was also behind the biopic of Elton John starring Taron Egerton and after its good operation at the box office they have not wanted to look any further.

A movie reboot with Val Kilmer

The curious thing about the project is that it is being sold as a relaunch of the 1997 film starring Val kilmer instead of the original saga of novels from Leslie Charteris or the mythical television series of the 60s. Let's keep in mind that the tape directed by Phillip Noyce It was a box office failure, so it's a rather peculiar decision.


The 48 most anticipated premiere films of 2020

'El Santo' tells the story of Simon Templar, a kind of modern Robin Hood who is also willing to steal everything for which he is hired. The script on this occasion is in charge of Seth Grahame-Smith, who has already written titles like 'Dark Shadows' and 'Pride + Prejudice + Zombies'.

Holy Scene

Fletcher also has going 'Renfield', a horror movie for Universal about someone locked in an insane asylum who is believed to be hallucinating when he is actually a Dracula's servant. It is unknown for the moment which of the two will lead before.

