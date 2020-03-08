The reboot of Digimon Adventure already has a release date and a new trailer

Share it:

One of the most successful anime of the early 2000s was undoubtedly Digimon Adventure. The series featured a story full of drama with some endearing characters who managed to conquer a whole generation. We recently learned that the series would return to television, although we did not know if it would be a reboot or a new season, today all our doubts are cleared.

The new series of Digimon It will be a reboot of the original and has recently confirmed its release date on television. Digimon Adventure will arrive in Japan next day 5th of April. Your episodes will air on Fuji TV each Sunday, as announced by Toei Animation. It is unknown if the series will arrive in Spain at the moment.

"The Digital World is now an integral part of human life, but humans still don't know it," he begins by saying the official description of the series. "The protagonist is the fifth grade student Taichi Yagami, who lives in a tall building in the suburbs of Tokyo. He stays at home to prepare for a summer camp, while his mother and little sister go to Shibuya on a train that can't stop. "

The trailer shows the classic look of the characters we saw in the original Digimon Adventure series. However, the new franchise movie, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, shows a very different appearance of the children chosen, appearing as adults. The film will be released in Spain next day 15 th of May.

What will this new Digimon Adventure reboot bring us? Will we see the same stories represented differently or will we have a different plot? It is still too early to know, although it is very likely that the producer wanted to give the reboot a certain freshness with exclusive content For all fans of the children chosen.