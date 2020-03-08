The reboot of Back to the Future with Tom Holland premieres its first trailer created by a fan

Share it:

A video managed to arouse curiosity and horror equally from fans of Return to the future. Although there are many people, including Tom holland, who thinks that the film is perfect as it is, since the deepfake premiered with Holland and Robert Downey Jr. as protagonists of Back to the Future, it has begun to talk about a reboot.

The recent interest in this reboot has meant that Tom Holland himself has confessed that conversations about this work have existed in the past. Today, those who are in favor of the restart of the popular science fiction trilogy are in luck, as a fan has created a video that shows what the Back to the Future trailer would be like with Holland as the protagonist.

The video comes from the hand of youtuber stryder HD and has achieved a good number of visits in a few hours since its premiere. Back to the Future is a cult classic in modern cinema that managed to become the highest grossing film of 1985 with two sequels, a spin-off in the form of an animated series, video games, comics and even a musical play.

The chemistry between Robert Downey Jr., known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Holland, also known as Spider-man has made the deepfake go viral quickly. At the moment there is no official confirmation that we have a reboot on the way, but other successful franchises needed much less to launch new adaptations.

On the other hand, Holland is immersed in the production of another highly anticipated film, the film adaptation of the Uncharted video game, which will star in the role of Nathan drake and that it will also have well-known faces like Antonio Banderas's.