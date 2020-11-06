the reasons why Sam and Eileen are the perfect couple

Eileen Leahy enters the Supernatural series in Season 11, but she and Sam didn’t get along right away. Subsequently, they developed a relationship that, like everything in this series, has had many ups and downs. They shared their lives as hunters and were independent at the same time, even when this led to their downfall.

Sam Winchester is a secret hero of the hunting world, but Eileen didn’t know it when they first met. The stories of how he and Dean saved the world many times didn’t particularly impress her. Sam conceded anyway the respect he would have had with any other hunter and even when her protective instincts made themselves felt, she tried to let her always be herself.

Among the first reasons for their perfection as a couple, there is one quite obvious: Eileen recognizes Sam as a splendid hunter. When Eileen was introduced in season 11, she trapped Sam mistakenly thinking that she was the banshee they were both chasing. When he told her he was a hunter like her, it didn’t take her long to recognize him as such and let him go. Eileen had only seconds to decide whether to kill him or accept her request to free him and in that moment she knew that he was like her. They immediately agreed with witty jokes and talking about their hunting past and their education. Eventually, Sam even revealed the location of their hidden bunker and told her to drop by whenever she needed it.

Both characters were also heirs of men of letters. In their debut episode, Sam and Dean discover that Eileen’s grandfather was a man of letters, just like their grandfather was. Like many other men of letters, Eileen and Sam were both curious researchers who always wanted to know more. In addition, in the secret bunker they are fine and both love books and spells as much as they love hunting.

While Eileen showed, through her actions and character traits, that she didn’t need anyone to help her move, Sam and Dean do their best to please her and show her respect. learning sign language. It wasn’t necessary for Sam to be able to speak Eileen’s language, but it’s a sign of how well they worked together and that he and his brother were both willing to make sure it was easy to communicate with her. It therefore shows that Sam wanted to keep Eileen in his life for a long time.

Finally the two also have somehow lost their independence trying to trust one of the others. In fact, if during the first meetings they did not miss an opportunity to demonstrate their desire to do it alone, over time they understood that both worked better in harmony.

Did you know that Jared Padalecki, one of the protagonists of Supernatural, had been arrested for driving under the influence and violence? The actor himself revealed a shocking detail about Supernatural’s fifteenth season.