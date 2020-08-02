The reasons why neither Lautaro Martínez nor Neymar will play in Barcelona

Share it:

He Barcelona He had big plans for the future, but the economic crisis that broke out as a result of the coronavirus pandemic frustrated, at least temporarily, those aspirations. The Blaugrana team had set its sights on two of the most outstanding footballers in Europe: the Argentine Lautaro Martinez and the Brazilian Neymar. However, the arrival of these two stars (in the case of Ney, for his second cycle at the club) must wait.

The president of Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu, made it clear that neither footballer will join the team any time soon and raised that for the moment billionaire signings will be a rarity in a pass market that will lean more towards player exchanges.

On the situation of Lautaro Martínez, the president of Barça admitted that his club "has spoken for several weeks" with Inter -owner of the forward's pass-, but pointed out that today "the talks are stopped by mutual agreement". "The situation does not invite large investments", stressed in an interview with the newspaper Sport.

Josep María Bartomeu spoke about the Barcelona pass market (EFE / Alejandro García)



Regarding the pass of Neymar, whom fans dream of seeing again in the “MSN” society with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. It was blunt. "In this situation, it is unfeasible", Bartomeu maintained, and clarified that PSG in France "does not want to sell it" because "it is one of the best players in the world".

"Everyone knows that last year we tried to get him back to Barcelona. We had talks with PSG, we talked at length about this possibility, but in this summer window there is no conversation, "added the president of Barcelona.

And, regarding the economic situation of the club, he explained: “The club stopped paying 200 million euros between March and June. And in the 2020-21 season, we expected to enter 1.1 billion, but surely we will have 30 percent less. If the pandemic situation does not improve, there will be no public, no museum, no stores, and money will continue to be lost. It forces us to a great rigor in management: you have to review which investments are essential and which can wait. You have to adapt. "

Fans dream of seeing Neymar again with the Barcelona shirt. At the moment, they will have to wait (AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENA)

"It is very complicated, PSG and the big clubs in Europe are suffering from the crisis. Barça, Juve, Inter, Bayern Munich, Madrid. We all have these crises on us, therefore it is very difficult and unlikely that there will be operations, ”said Bartomeu. In that sense, he opined that Billionaire signings "are over" and that there will be more exchanges of players between clubs since this situation "will not last a year, but three or four."

Beyond the signings (Barcelona has already secured the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic after bartering with Juventus for the Brazilian Arthur), the team led by Setién has his sights set on the great challenge that remains for him in the season, which is the Champions League. The Catalan team will receive Napoli from Italy at the Camp Nou on next August 8 for the return of the round of 16 and after drawing 1-1 in the first leg in San Paolo (disputed before the interruption of competition for the coronavirus pandemic). In case of surpassing his rival, he will classify the final phase to be played in Lisbon and face the winner of the key between Chelsea and Bayern Munich (The Germans won 3-0 in the first leg).

