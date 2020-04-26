The reason why Villar resigned as vice president of the referees commission before Spain-Korea 2002

Our referee, Eduardo Iturralde, He has recounted in Carousel what happened with the arbitration appointments of the Korea – Spain and the reasons that made Villar resign.

"The vice president was Ángel María Villar. At the appointment meeting they said: for the Korea-Spainwe put an Egyptian referee, and the two assistants, one from Tobago and the other from Uganda ", Iturralde related.

He kept counting that: "Then Villar says: Al-Ghandour perfect, but if you put it I want two top-level European assistant referees. There was a discussion in the commission and in that discussion the rest of the commission says no, that they keep that trio and Angel María Villar resigns from the vice presidency. They ignored him and he resigned. "



He also indicated the reason for his return: "After the World Cup there is a revolution for everything that happened, remember the Paruano referee … After this World Cup There is a new move within the technical committee of referees and they put him in as president. "