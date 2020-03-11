The reason why the recording of the series ‘Lizzie McGuire‘ is stopped is discovered (and there is an infidelity involved)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We already know the possible reason why the Serie sequel to 'Lizzie McGuire' He has not resumed his recording.

sequel to He has not resumed his recording. It is rumored that it will become part of the platform Hulu.

If you haven't followed it these months, brief summary of the drama:

After the announcement of the official return of 'Lizzie McGuire'In a' revival 'that would present the life of this character in his 30s, in January of this year we met the news: Terri Minsky, the creator of the series and also producer of the sequel that would be aired on Disney +, left the project . And, according to a source consulted by the TVLine media, after shooting two chapters, a different focus on the series was intended.

A month later, it was her own Hilary Duff who broke the silence on Instagram, in a post that said the following:

"I was super excited to launch Lizzie in Disney + and my passion continues! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie, who, like me, grew up identifying with her. It would be unproductive to portray the reality of the life of a 30-year-old person under the limitations of the PG classification (* That is, in this case, it had to be suitable for children under 13). It is important to me that, like his experiences as a preteen and teenager, they were authentic, his next chapters are equally real and easy to identify. It would be a dream if Disney will let us move the show to Hulu. If they were interested, I could bring this beloved character to life. "

And now, another month after this 'post', we have known the 'problem' by which the break has been generated and the controversy surrounding the recording.

THE STOP OF THE RECORDING OF 'LIZZIE MCGUIRE'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the problem focuses on the argument of the first chapter, which does not fit among the appropriate content for minors, according to Disney +.

The media has assured that in the script there is sex with infidelity as the main argument, something that is in line with what I had Hilary in your post and against the content that fits in Disney, according to executives of the streaming platform.

So, seeing that at the moment the matter is not progressing, we will arm ourselves with patience to meet again Lizzie at 30 years old (will it be in Hulu? Although at the moment, it is not available in Spain …), because we had already had too many illusions.