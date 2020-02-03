The reason why Shakira stuck his tongue out in the Super Bowl

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The halftime of the Super Bowl 2020 paralyzed the entire world due to the talent that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira squandered, but it was the latter who went viral on social networks due to the gesture he made during the performance where he stuck his tongue out in front of the camera.

It turns out that the torture singer paid tribute to the "Son de negro" troupe that takes place in Barranquilla, the hometown of the Colombian where she began her musical career and is that the interpreter has never forgotten her roots since she reached the fame.

"My life I am so happy and proud of you I adore you with all my soul and all my being", "@shakira inspiration as a Colombian singer and dancer, beautiful !! mother, wife and woman leader …. thank you thank you thank you for being The Light of our children, "are some of the thousands of comments he received.

As if that were not enough, Shakira had a double celebration, since he celebrated his birthday and his participation in the great event which takes place every year where a singer or group is chosen to give a tremendous show at halftime.

"The best birthday gift has been to feel the support of all my fans and the most incredible and ethical work team that an artist can desire. We have climbed Kilimanjaro and Latinos have made history tonight"Shakira wrote in a message.

It is worth mentioning that many would think that between JLo and Shakira they would maintain an egos competition for the show, but the opposite was true.