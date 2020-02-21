The reason why artists were afraid of Raúl Velasco

Share it:

Raúl Velasco was considered one of the most important television drivers of the small screen, because it gave the opportunity for several artists to make themselves known worldwide, as his program Always on Sunday had the artists of the time at that time.

But for many attending the program was a bittersweet dream, because they had to deal with the character of the presenter, who is said to have a lot of power on Televisa at the time.

Some artists who suffered the criticism of Raúl Velasco when they went to look for an opportunity to the program were Luis Miguel, Thalía, Coque Muñiz and even Joan Sebastian, who confronted him in a live broadcast.

It should be mentioned that Raúl who was 28 years on the air of Siempre on Sunday but later retired to devote himself to his family, on November 26, 2006 he died as a result of hepatitis C.

Recall that one of the times Velasco left everyone with his mouth open was when he called Thalia on the way he dressed in his beginnings, so he had no choice but to listen to the criticism of the powerful driver who remains remembered for the phrase there is even more.