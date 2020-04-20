         The Realme X3 is almost completely filtered leaving us to see up to six cameras and 5G Dual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third generation of the Realme X is just around the corner, and proof of this is that a course Realme X3Although the model numbers match previous generations, it has just passed through TENAA. One of the last steps before the mobile is ready for presentation, something that could happen in not too long despite the fact that the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro arrived in September.

And as expected, it seems that this Realme X3 will cede the position of catalog leader to a future brother with the last name Pro, staying himself in an honorable second line with a 'gaming' processor on board. The Snapdragon 765G accompanies the model in the leak, and puts this Realme X3 in a favorable position to offer 5G, which seems to take dual advantage.

A super mid-range with dual 5G

TENAA says that this RMX2142 that for now we will call Realme X3 will come with a screen 6.57 inch TFT LCD, and which will be perforated in the upper left corner to house two cameras, one 16-megapixel and the other 2-megapixel. We therefore identify a main camera and another for depth readings, so everything points to that we will have bokeh hardware front on this Realme X3.

The screen, with FullHD + resolution, will hide a brain formed by the Snapdragon 765G mentioned above and by three versions of RAM and three of internal storage. If they were paired for sale, we would find a Realme X3 with 6GB and 64GB, another with 8GB and 128GB and a latest model with 12GB and 256GB. We will see what happens, although what we do know is that there will be no slot for the microSD.

Four rear cameras, two front cameras, gaming processor and Dual 5G for the Realme X3

As for the rear cameras, we found four sensors whose functionality we think we know. We would have 48 megapixels main sensor, 8 megapixels sewn to a super wide angle lens, others 2 megapixels with a macro lens and finally 2 megapixels for depth readings. This combination is not confirmed except for the capacity of each sensor, but it is the most used at the moment in the mobile market.

Finally, we would talk about an internal and non-removable battery of 4,100 mAh with 30W fast charge, and without news for now that it will have wireless charging of any kind. The Realme X3 should team up with a possible Realme X3 Pro that would arrive with the Snapdragon 865, and with a Realme X3 SuperZoom with the Snapdragon 855+ that has already been leaked previously.

Realme X3, specifications leaked

Realme X3 screen 6.57 inch TFT LCD

FullHD +

Double perforation Processor Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz Versions 6GB / 64GB

8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB Frontal camera 16 megapixels

2 megapixel bokeh Rear cameras 64 megapixels

8 megapixel Ultra wide angle

2 bokeh

2 megapixel macro Drums 4,100 mAh

30W fast charge Operating system Android 10

Realme UI Connectivity Dual 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others Side fingerprint reader

Two colors: white and gray / blue

Track | GSMArena