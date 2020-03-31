         The Realme 6 Pro will go on sale in Spain

Share it:

Today Realme has brought three new phones to our country, three phones that had already been presented in India but have gone from being models sold abroad to officially arriving in Spain. We are talking about the Realme 6, Realme 6i and the small Realme C3, the least powerful of the three devices.

However, the Realme 6 family is more complete than the two phones that the Chinese firm has officially landed. Another phone came along with them, the Realme 6 Pro, and Company sources have confirmed to us exclusively which will also arrive in Spain, although for the time being without a date.

The Realme 6 Pro will be for sale in Spain

The Realme 6 Pro was presented on March 5 wearing a Snapdragon 720G processor, with a surname 'gaming' that tries to enhance the games that run through it. But the characteristics focused on the most gamers did not stop there, but instead came with a screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, another of the most sought-after specifications at the moment.

In addition to all this, the Realme 6 Pro landed with 6GB of RAM in its most basic model, four rear cameras, two front cameras and a battery of 4,300 mAh with 30W fast charge, another aid for those who spend more time squeezing autonomy. However, the phone seems to have officially left Spain today, although Realme sources indicate that it will not be like this for long.

Thus, the Realme 6 Pro will arrive in Spain despite the fact that for the moment they cannot confirm the date on which the landing will take place or at what price it will arrive. For now, the phone is in the range of 200 euros at the current exchange rate (16,999 Indian rupees), although the price will vary when you step on our country. Have to wait.