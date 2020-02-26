The ‘reality’ you want to get hooked on after ‘The island of temptations’ is on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you miss the se The island of temptations ’sauce, here is a new reality to get hooked on: it's called‘ Love is blind ’and is on Netflix .

. Why do we get so hooked on ‘The island of temptations’?

ESTEFANÍAAAA! (or whatever your name is) We know you miss the dramas and infidelities that happened in ‘The island of temptations’, along with that glorious phrase of Monica Naranjo that has starred hundreds and hundreds of memes: ‘‘ There are more images for you ’’. Ugh, it still itches, right? But life goes on, the seasons of our favorite series are over, but luckily new shows arrive !!

This time it will be Netflix the one that will make you forget everything that happened with Christofer or Andrea – if it is possible -, thanks to a new love reality with which we bet our love life (we do not have much, but be careful) that it will hook you. Is named ‘Love is blind’ and it consists, as its name indicated, in knowing a person blindly and falling in love with her without having seen him in person before. Yes, a real madness. Do you think this may become possible?

Why you will get hooked on ‘Love is blind’, the new dating reality show from Netflix that will make you forget ‘The island of temptations’

30 single men, divided by sex in two houses — please, when will we have a homosexual dating program? Thank you—, they will go blindly in a capsule for 10 days in a row. Once this period has elapsed, and if the spark between them has arisen, they will have to ask for marriage, since the wedding is planned for three weeks later! Yes, yes, without having yet seen or known features of your physique.

Once they face, they go to a heavenly vacation (very much like 'The island of temptations'), where they must live not only with that person with whom they share an emotional and now physical bond, also with all other singles with whom they have also been able to date. Tremendous drama If after this they are still together, they will meet each other's families and go together to the altar to say yes, I want to. Or not, I want. Pss If you look at the trailer, there is one who runs away with the wedding dress on …

The purpose of ‘Love is blind’ is to try an experiment that shows that personality matters more than physical. We, who have not been able to avoid swallowing the first chapters – there are nine already available, the tenth and last one will be released on Thursday, February 27 – we can affirm that it is ‘next level’. The romanticization, the dramas, the confusions and the love triangles 'Women and men' roll are served, as well as the gender roles are established a lot – aspect that ends up convincing us – where in the end they are usually the ones who lose their heads by them. Without the intention of doing ‘spoilers’, we only tell you that, out of fifteen possible couples that can occur, there are many more than you think! If they eat partridges or not … You'll have to see it.