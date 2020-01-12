The real story that inspired Sam Mendes's movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In just a few weeks, '1917'She has positioned herself as one of the great aspirants for the 2020 Oscars. She has only needed an amazing story in a flat sequence between the trenches of the First World War, a 'making of' of filming that left us with our mouths open and two important and unexpected Golden Globes (Best Film and Best Direction) to be crowned as one of the films of the season. It seems that the director Sam Mendes ('American Beauty', 'Skyfall') has managed to give a twist to the war genre, taking the witness of the recently successful 'Dunkirk' of Christopher Nolan. If that used the historical evacuation of Dunkirk (known as Operation Dynamo), Mendes pulls less history books and more of a personal history that is very close.

In the film, which premiered this weekend on the Spanish billboard, we follow the adventures of two British soldiers, Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay), who have been assigned the dangerous mission of delivering a very important message to the other side of the trenches. A part of the troops will be ambushed soon by the German armySo completing the task is a matter of life or death for thousands of his classmates, including Blake's brother.

eOne

The role of the "messenger" in war is not one we have seen in too many movies, but the filmmaker includes it inspired by his grandfather, Alfred H. Mendes, which had this function during the Great War. Although we do not think that this is any type of biopic: Mendes and his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns They created characters and fictional missions for the film, although the spirit was with Grandfather Mendes. "The characters played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman are not my grandfather," the director clarified in an interview with Deadline, "but the spirit of what he told me and the central idea of ​​a man carrying a message has never left me in the last 50 years".

Indeed, if we delve a little into the details of the story we will realize that there are important divergences between the real story of grandfather Mendes and the events of the film. To begin with, it was not until October 1917 that the soldier landed on the battlefield, while the film is set at the beginning of April of that year. The reason is simple: the filmmaker needed an excuse for his message, and the Alberich operation It was irresistible. This German maneuver consisted of abandoning some of the areas they had conquered in the first years of the contest to reinforce the Hindenburg line, an extensive armed trench that would endure immovable until the end of the following year.