Entertainment

The real story that inspired Sam Mendes's movie

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Share it:

In just a few weeks, '1917'She has positioned herself as one of the great aspirants for the 2020 Oscars. She has only needed an amazing story in a flat sequence between the trenches of the First World War, a 'making of' of filming that left us with our mouths open and two important and unexpected Golden Globes (Best Film and Best Direction) to be crowned as one of the films of the season. It seems that the director Sam Mendes ('American Beauty', 'Skyfall') has managed to give a twist to the war genre, taking the witness of the recently successful 'Dunkirk' of Christopher Nolan. If that used the historical evacuation of Dunkirk (known as Operation Dynamo), Mendes pulls less history books and more of a personal history that is very close.

In the film, which premiered this weekend on the Spanish billboard, we follow the adventures of two British soldiers, Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay), who have been assigned the dangerous mission of delivering a very important message to the other side of the trenches. A part of the troops will be ambushed soon by the German armySo completing the task is a matter of life or death for thousands of his classmates, including Blake's brother.

George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman in

eOne

The role of the "messenger" in war is not one we have seen in too many movies, but the filmmaker includes it inspired by his grandfather, Alfred H. Mendes, which had this function during the Great War. Although we do not think that this is any type of biopic: Mendes and his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns They created characters and fictional missions for the film, although the spirit was with Grandfather Mendes. "The characters played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman are not my grandfather," the director clarified in an interview with Deadline, "but the spirit of what he told me and the central idea of ​​a man carrying a message has never left me in the last 50 years".

Indeed, if we delve a little into the details of the story we will realize that there are important divergences between the real story of grandfather Mendes and the events of the film. To begin with, it was not until October 1917 that the soldier landed on the battlefield, while the film is set at the beginning of April of that year. The reason is simple: the filmmaker needed an excuse for his message, and the Alberich operation It was irresistible. This German maneuver consisted of abandoning some of the areas they had conquered in the first years of the contest to reinforce the Hindenburg line, an extensive armed trench that would endure immovable until the end of the following year.

READ:  "His Dark Materials" The Trailer is Out For Epic Fantasy Series

1917Francois Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

In that situation, it is hard to imagine the bewilderment of the rival side: was Germany retiring or were they preparing something dangerous? The lack of communication channels (they could not take out the iPhone and warn of what was happening on the battlefield) forced resort to human messengers in these cases to disseminate information about what was happening and the orders of what had to be done. A whole chaos, no doubt, that we see reflected in '1917', which takes this historical event as a starting point. This was told by Mendes in the aforementioned Deadline interview:

"(The Germans) covered their tracks very well: they literally left the existing line overnight, 42 miles of line, and simply disappeared. The British for a moment did not know if they had withdrawn or surrendered. The investigation it shows that everyone disagreed. Someone 100 yards away from someone else can have a completely different impression of what is happening. There was no communication. Everyone disagreed. There you have a dramatically wonderful situation. "

That moment of confusion on the British side turned the task of the messengers into something crucial. Once the new attack plan was drawn up, it took them more than two months to access the new line marked by the Germans. Although for that moment, and this is also a reason why the film chooses these dates and events, the American army decided to take sides in the war.

New trailer "1917"

Universal

'1917' arrives on the Spanish billboards with the expectation of having become (thanks to the Golden Globes) in one of the movies of the season. His very long flat sequence (the action progresses in real time without cuts) orchestrated by Mendes and the iconic director of photography Roger Deakins plunges us into a warlike conflict as we had rarely seen it, in a portrait of the horrors of war That will continue to give much to talk about.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.