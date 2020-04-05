The real story behind the Netflix miniseries

Share it:

At a time when we are hungry for streaming recommendations to survive confinement, 'Unorthodox' has become one of those unexpected Netflix phenomena. With just four episodes (one of those short series you devour in an afternoon), this series created by Anna Winger Y Alexa Karolinski it is a defense of freedom beyond oppressive traditions and the need to find a new path according to the rules that one sets. That happens to the protagonist of this story, who escapes from a Jewish community of the Hasidic branch who maintain, even today, a series of rites and traditions that relegate women to the role of submissive mothers and wives. Beside him, 'The Maid's Tale' does not seem so far-fetched.

As incredible as what appears in the series may seem to us, everything is based not only on real religious traditions, but also on a real character. 'Unorthodox' is based on the memories of Deborah Feldman (published in 2012 under the title 'Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots'), where he recounted his ordeal within the community and his flight to Berlin, as we see in fiction with the character of Esty (played by Shira Haas). Inspiration is found in reality, yes, but how similar are both stories? How many creative licenses have the creators taken in telling the story?

Lets start by the beginning. Feldman was born into a Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn whose beliefs were grounded in the trauma of the Holocaust in World War II.. The genocide perpetrated by the Nazis was interpreted by the founders of this group as divine punishment for not better preserving the traditions of their religion, and therefore radicalism would be imposed from that moment on to separate all its members from the rest of the society. Live in your bubble to preserve your legacy. As we will see, this did not benefit women, who bear much of the burden of the rules for bearing the responsibility to "make up for the six million lives lost" in wars. becoming "baby-making machines". Other real details that appear in the series are the prohibition to show female hair (that's why they are shaved and wear wigs) or the obligation to bathe in holy water before having sex with her husband.

In this sense, 'Unorthodox' creates a faithful portrait of these customs and how Feldman ended up fed up with living subject to them. As in the series, his mother abandoned abandoned the communityBut there have been some changes in this regard: he did not move to Berlin, but lives in Brooklyn with his girlfriend, and his father was not simply a drunk, but suffered from some type of mental deficiency (according to herself). In the absence of her parents, the protagonist was raised by her grandmother until was given in marriage to a man she did not know when she was only 17 years old.