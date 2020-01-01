the real story after the new Clint Eastwood movie

Share it:

If something is characterizing the recent filmography of Clint Eastwood is the concept of hero. With the rest of the industry squeezing the super, the veteran American filmmaker has set his sights on the real heroes. Always based on true stories, he has explored his dark side (‘The sniper’), his doubts (‘Sully’) and his personal relationships (’15: 17 Train to Paris'). ‘Richard Jewell’ comes to continue this wake, gathering the majority of great elements of these films in a character whose physique and way of being is far from the image of heroism. But the director of ‘Without Forgiveness’ not only portrays Jewell and his heroic act, but directs his attention more than ever to the consequences of it. As in ‘Sully’, ‘Richard Jewell’ is a film about the complications of being a real-world hero, one in which we do not believe in them. All Broasted in the 1997 article ‘American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell’ by Marie Brenner, published by Vanity Fair.

Who is Richard Jewell?

Richard Allensworth Jewell, who in the Clint Eastwood movie is played by the actor of astonishing resemblance Paul Walter Hauser, was born in Virginia on December 17, 1962. Born with the last name White, his parents separated when he was four years old. His mother, insurance claims coordinator, remarried a co-worker, John Jewell, who adopted Richard.

Since childhood Richard always wanted to be a policeman, but certain incidents and his overweight problems condemned him to an unsuccessful series of security and concierge jobs. He became famous after the Atlanta attack in 1996, when he was 33 years old and lived alone with his mother, already a widow. Shortly after the scandal he married Dana Jewell, got a police post at a small police station in his state. He died young, at 44, due to problems derived from the diabetes he was dragging due to his physical condition. Clint Eastwood's film, however, has had his mother and widow as the main assistants in the documentation on the personality of Richard, the hero who became a villain.

What did Richard Jewell do?

Richard Jewell was one of the Security Guards hired to work at the Atlantean Olympic Games in 1966. His position was at Centennial Park, a leisure space full of concerts and parallel activities to sports competitions. After midnight July 27, 1996Richard Jewell warned of a suspicious backpack under a bench. 9 minutes later, 9-1-1 received a call warning of the pump. It was precisely those minutes of advantage that provided Jewell's attention that allowed the creation of a small security perimeter in the crowded space. While they acted Jack Mack and the Heart Attack and 13 minutes after the call, the nail bomb exploded. There were more than one hundred injured but only one direct death (Alice Hawthorne) and one deceased from a heart attack derived from the tension of the moment.

With reports stating that, without the minutes of advantage that Jewell gave, the deceased could have reached a hundred, RRichard Jewell immediately became a national hero who sought all the press. During each interview, our protagonist did not miss the opportunity to say that his dream was to be a policeman and he even received a contract to write his memoirs. But it all lasted only three days.

How did the press and the FBI treat your case?

Three days after the explosion, the local newspaper of the city of the Olympics, The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionHe published that Richard Jewell was the main suspect for the FBI. The reasons they pointed out is that the security guard fit the profile of a solitary terrorist. From the article, he affected Jewell's physical form, his strange social life, that he lived with his mother after thirty years and that everything could be a plan to fulfill his frustrated dream of being a policeman.

Since then, all the attention of the national press has been devoted to reinforcing Jewell's criminal profile, harassing him and his mother and friends at home. Each news added more biographical details of his professional mistakes and exaggerated intimate revelations about his professionalism and his psychological profile. The Atlantean Journal did not lie, it was true that Jewell was the only suspect for the FBI, but the impossibility of advancing and the lack of news caused the press to create a series of intimate accounts of the suspect Jewell to continue feeding a theory that could not be concluded with an accusation.

Guarded 24 hours, after two records of his home and a polygraph that undoubtedly surpassed, the FBI surrendered in its suspicions without ever coming to power or accusing it. On October 26, 1996, the FBI sent a letter to Richard Jewell confirming that he was no longer suspicious of the attack. There was no apology or public statements to help Jewell clear his name by the feds. His name was completely blamed when, in February 1997, Eric Rudolph confessed the authorship of the attack along with three other attacks (to two abortion clinics and an ambient bar).

Unlike in the movie, where Jewell’s defense attorney is Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell), Richard Jewell had a complete team of lawyers which helped him in the case and in the numerous subsequent lawsuits against the press. The security guard turned into a hero, villain and, finally, a hero with qualms, spent the rest of his life engaged in a series of lawsuits in which six stand out.

Perhaps the most unique, since it is not a means, was that of Piedmont College As shown in the movie, Jewell had been employed there and was not fired on good terms. The institution was the first to suggest to the FBI a labor behavior of Jewell, which he could not prove, which reinforced his profile as a suspected terrorist. There was talk of exaggeration in their work and some abuse of authority with students. The institution closed the conflict with an agreement that was not made public.

Jewell denounced the New York Post, for the aberrant treatment in his articles and the teasing towards his person in drawings and cartoons, for 15 million dollars. Finally, the agreement was closed with an unreported amount. Yes you know what he had to pay the NBC for lying when affirming “It is speculated that the FBI is close to closing the case. They probably have enough to arrest him right now, probably enough to prosecute him, but you always want to have enough to condemn him too. There are still some holes in the case ”. The chain had to compensate Jewell with half a million dollars. Also the CNN He paid Jewell a private amount despite maintaining that his coverage was fair.

The main problem of Richard Jewell and his defense is, as the film points out, against the Atlanta Journal, the medium that started it all and gave the exclusive that the FBI's suspicions pointed to the security guard who discovered the bomb. After many years and different courts, the case was extended to incurring a dispute to make the newspaper confess its sources. The truth is that the media was never forced to confess them and did not have to retract their work, making it clear that what was published was, always at that precise moment, true. It is the portrait that is given in the film to this newspaper and, especially, to the author of the news, the biggest scandal in the Clint Eastwood movie.

The 'Richard Jewell' scandal

Clint Eastwood premieres his film in the middle of a scandal with the American press that sees in certain sequences of his new work a trumpist ideology (Fake news and macho). The reason is that the movie shows how Kathy Scruggs (Olivia Wilde) got the famous breath of a FBI Agent (Tom Shaw, played by Jon Hamm) in exchange for sex. Taking as reference the stories of those close to Jewell and articles that relate their point of view, there is no source that supports this fictional invention of Eastwood's "biographical" film, which slanders the work of the journalist, ruled in court as correct. With both deceased protagonists and impossible to carry out their defense, the Scruggs family and the newspaper are the main critics in demanding Warner, producer of the film, not to assure in the film that this is based entirely on real events if he cannot demonstrate what he insinuates, very explicitly, about Kathy scruggs.