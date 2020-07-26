'The real plot is Trump's plot'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who read the homonymous, wonderful book by Philip Roth The Plot Against America he already knows what to expect from the new HBO series that will debut tonight in Italy on Sky Atlantic: the show will tell us about an America that, during the Second World War, took diametrically opposite positions to those we know.

History sees indeed Charles Lindberg, aviator with Nazi sympathies, to win the 1940 elections by defeating Franklin D. Roosevelt and in fact leading the United States to take paths very similar to those traveled by Hitler's Germany, radically changing the course of history.

A chronology, the one born from the brilliant mind of the Philip Roth Pulitzer Prize, which second John Turturro must make us reflect on the current political situation: "Roth's protagonists are always Jewish but his stories embrace every aspect of human existence. Lindbergh is the opposite of his heroes, which is why the rabbi's character is so important: he manages to navigate in a complex situation, in his own way, he also plots. But The Plot also speaks of integration, it is set in 1940 but since 1882, after the large Jewish immigration from Eastern Europe, especially from Italy and Poland, the US administrations have always been tempted to close their doors. Then the philosophy of hospitality prevailed. The real conspiracy is that hatched by Trump, who would like to return to the past"said the actor during an interview.

At the writing of The Conspiracy Against America we find Davis Simon and Ed Burns, former authors of The Wire: in our meantime, in the meantime, you can find everything you need to know about The Conspiracy Against America.