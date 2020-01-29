The real One Piece action series will hit Netflix

Share it:

In the past leaks have already emerged that indicated that One piece I could reach Netflix in several ways, and not just with the original anime series. Now, we can say that it is already completely official. Basically, because it was the original creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, who has published an image announcing the first season of the series in real action, citing Netflix as the one in charge of distributing it.

In addition, it has also revealed that this first season will feature a total of 10 episodes. On the other hand, and taking into account that there have been no announcements of changes, we expect that the screenwriter will be Matt Owens, who has participated in series such as Luke Cage or Agents of SHIELD. For its part, the producer will be Marty Adelstein, known for Prison Break.

Now we just need to know if the rest of the rumors about the series were also true. In fact, the plot is expected to begin at the beginning of manga history, with the East Blue saga. So far, it has not been confirmed. On the other hand, we also don't know which actors will be part of the cast of this series of real action.

In any case, One Piece, by Eiichiro Oda, is a manga that began to be marketed in 1997 and that today has already become one of the most famous in Japan. It's more; Since then it has already been compiled in more than 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide.

As if that were not enough, the manga has even set a Guinness world record. And if we look solely and exclusively at sales, it is the best-selling manga series worldwide with more than 430 million copies sold.

