The Real Madrid shield 'sneaks' into the Camp Nou video marker just in front of Bartomeu

Many cameras were going to be aware of the presidential box at the Camp Nou meeting between Barcelona and Eibar. The week in the Catalan team has been really hectic and Josep María Bartomeu was the center of almost all eyes.

In fact, the public of the Camp Nou was very angry with its president after the exclusive taken by the Cadena SER on the link between Barça and I3 Ventures and all the controversy of social networks.

Many of the Barça fans whistled at the president, took out their handkerchiefs as a sign of disapproval and performed "Bartomeu resignation" chants. Then, yes, with the game already at stake, the fans encouraged and supported their team.

And there is a detail happened this Saturday at the Camp Nou that really seems incredible, but it is true. In the videomarker of the match, jin front of Bartomeu's seat, there was a Real Madrid shield. A kind of sticker or magnet with the emblem of the rival of Barcelona.