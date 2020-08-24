The real causes of the arrest of the Manchester United captain in Greece were known

Share it:

Maguire leaving court after being released on bail

After the episode that Manchester United captain Harry Macguire went through in Greece, when he was arrested on the island of Mykonos for assaulting a police officer after a fight, the british portal The Sun revealed what was the real reason for it.

In the first instance, what was known was that the Briton had been arrested after arguing with and insulting some agents They had called to break up a bar fight between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons who were with him also went to the police station.

Apparently, the footballer, who last year became the most expensive defender in the world, he was fighting “gangster guys after one of them was rejected by his sister”, according to a report by The Sun.

Harry Maguire arrested for a fight in Mykonos

As reported by the English newspaper, the player He ended up locked up after defending his sister Daisy, who had been stabbed in the arm with a metal weapon, inside a Mykonos bar on Thursday night.

The atmosphere became more violent when she rejected the man’s advances and it was there that Maguire tried to intervene with his two companions. “Harry saw what was happening and protested with them and things heated up,” a witness told The Sun.

“He decided to try to get out of there and wanted to take a taxi. But he ended up arguing with some undercover police officers and ended up at the local police station, “he added. From that moment on, the player spent the night in custody in a barracks on the island and was later transferred to Syros, where he spent another night behind bars.

Recently, according to the information provided by the Mykonosvoice.gr portal, the case was referred to the misdemeanor court that the trial postponed until Tuesday.

The footballer was on vacation in Greece

According to the statement issued by the Police, the authorities decided to open a file for the crimes of violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee.

The incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday to Friday was discovered by several agents patrolling the center of the island in the framework of the COVID-19 controls and saw the fight between several people.

According to the aforementioned statement, the three foreigners -Maguire and his companions- They turned on the officers, insulted them and punched one of them several times. The police officers took them to the police station, where the verbal attacks continued and where they beat three officers. One of the detainees -Maguire, according to the local press- He then tried to bribe an agent to avoid prosecution.

