"The Rat of Mercy": The legend of the CDMX that came to the comics

Our dear Mexico is full of legends, which have caused terror and admiration among citizens, such as The Rat of Mercy that emerged in the 80s.

At the beginning of that decade collective hysteria seized the merchants of the market of The mercy, Who they swore that there was a huge rat, that was the size of a dog, and roamed the halls.

Regardless of the fact that around 40 years have passed, the legend of The rat still ringing between the neighbors and tenants of the market, so Ensemble Comics He decided to capture the story in: Christopher the Warlock against the rat of La Merced.

According to the publisher, the legend remains fresh despite the weather, apart from being sensational and an opportunity to renew it.

We chose the legend of the La Merced rat because it is very fresh, almost a sensational note. It is a way to find the renewal of ancestral legends in a fully urbanized context – says Federico Aguilar, one of those responsible for the publication, along with Luis Alberto Villegas. The idea was to take into account the urban legend as part of the other legends; integrate it into our body of stories. For us it was very interesting to see how they articulate, how these new legends are told. ”

In the comics, Cristóbal is a sorcerer who travels through the towns of Mexico, but it is not a hero with super powers, but a man who offers his services to people, for an amount of money. In his travels he finds popular culture characters such as nahuales and skulls.

For more than 10 years, Ensemble Comics He has collected throughout Mexico, from the most rural areas of our country, to the cities.

