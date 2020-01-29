The Rainway beta comes to Xbox One: Play your console PC catalog

Share it:

If you like to play from the living room, with a remote and with the TV, you are in luck. Especially if you have Xbox One at home. In fact, it has just been announced that the Rainway service is already available on the Xbox Store. Of course, at the moment it arrives only in beta format. What does it give us? Basically, the possibility of playing our PC catalog on the console, through streaming, and without the need for any accessories.

Of course, the advantages are multiple. For example, enjoy high quality graphics for PC, but from the comfort of your sofa on the big screen. In this way, it is possible to play games that in compatible look better, such as Nioh, without having to go through an intermediary device.

In addition, its creators have confirmed that the service will receive additional features during the beta version, such as 4K streaming, local and cooperative multiplayer support, voice chat and more. What is already available is the parental control option. Of course, it is a completely free application.

In any case, its creators have published a small list of tips to achieve maximum performance when we use the service. Then we leave you with the details in question.

Make sure the Windows 10 desktop is connected through Ethernet.

Connect your Xbox to Ethernet or the 5 GHz channel of your WiFi network.

Make sure your device is not updating or downloading background content.

At the moment there is no news about how long the beta phase will last or about its possible arrival to other platforms such as PS4 and Nintendo Switch (which were discussed in its day). At this time, Rainway is also available for mobile devices and in web browsers (in the testing phase, too).

Source: Wccftech