The rainbow appears in the sky with a Jolyne cosplay from JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fifth station de The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo, Vento Aureo ended its episode cycle only last July, yet fans are more aggressive than ever to get a new series. Still nothing has been confirmed from the upper floors, which have remained vague, but fans have already mobilized on social media.

Everyone is screaming loudly for an adaptation of Stone Ocean. They want to be able to appreciate Joestar's daughter in action, Jolyne Cujoh, making her way into the maximum security prison where she is unjustly sent, accused of having been guilty of a murder that in reality did not commit.

Framed by her ex-boyfriend, Jolyne finds herself locked in the worst place on the face of the earth, where the prisoners, as you surely have guessed, are very unfriendly. Not having a good relationship with the father, the girl, at first, refuses his help and any advice that he gives her, deciding to go ahead with his own strength, ready to be respected in an extremely dangerous place.

Knowing therefore the premises, it is not surprising that fans are eager to see on the small screen the adventures of the daughter of joestar, not to mention that it would already seem to enjoy a great reputation in itself, increased even more thanks to the pop icon of the moment: Billie Eilish, who has shown herself as Jolyne. This initiative has not only reinvigorated the fame of the JoJo series, but has meant that many cosplayers decided to imitate the star.

Just go to our section dedicated to Stone Ocean, to see how many articles we have written about new cosplay on Joestar's daughter. And today, you got it right, another one will be added to the list. This time it was the user of Reddit, Vaneshaw, has to show off his very personal interpretation of the character, in a rainbow dress, which you can find in all his beauty at the bottom of this article.

What do you think? Do you like this latest cosplay? Let us know below in the comments.