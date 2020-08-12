The Rain Review: The final season of the post-apocalyptic Netflix show

Share it:

The Danish series The Rain, created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo, published on Netflix since 2018, finally comes to its conclusion with this third season, consisting of six episodes. After our preview of The Rain 3 we can pull the strings of an interesting product that has also tried to renew itself over time all in all intelligent. All that remains is to discover together the final act of one of the most anticipated August Netflix releases; a show certainly not perfect from various points of view, but still capable of being interesting, especially for fans of the post-apocalyptic genre.

The power of nature

The last season of the serial decided to focus on the confrontation between Rasmus and his sister Simone, thus opting for a symbolic clash ever closer to the dichotomy "good versus evil", despite the characterization of the characters has managed to save the series from an exaggeratedly marked type of rhetoric, especially as regards the anti-hero played by Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen. Before talking about the strengths, however, we want to point out two of the main defects of the season, namely the speed with which certain events occur and the fact that there is no rain which gives the title to the entire series as an element capable of generating anxiety both in the protagonists and in the spectators.

This last aspect will disturb the fans most attached to the first season of The Rain, in which the survival component itself was certainly more marked. This new round of episodes has instead decided to continue to focus on the figure of Rasmus and the terrible virus that resides within him also to reinforce the sense of continuity with the previous season. However, given the good general evolution that the series has had with regard to the proposed situations, the major criticality of the project lies – as also indicated in the preview – in the tendency of the authors to resolve certain issues in an exaggeratedly hasty manner.

Thanks to the six episodes overall – although probably with a greater number of episodes the same problems would have occurred -, some sequences are overly simplistic; above all that relating to the way in which the cure for the disease that afflicts the world is discovered The Rain. In fact, everything happens almost by chance, focusing a little too much on the concept of deus ex machina. The same mystery behind Sarah's character and how she managed to survive after being infected with Rasmus is another aspect that it would certainly have deserved a greater study, solved instead with a simple joke of a character who, always very quickly, manages to understand everything.

The same alternation of situations often similar to each other in some points markedly accentuates the feeling of content ping-pong, with the various characters intent on making decisions at times forced and then regretting them immediately afterwards, thus trying to remedy their mistakes. In conclusion, certainly not a perfect series especially as regards the writing of certain passages, despite a good basic content system capable, in principle, of entertaining throughout its entire extension.

I don't write the rules!

The third season of The Rain, while presenting a certainly slower pace than the previous one and keeping the best cartridges – even in terms of special effects – for the last episodes, ultimately manages to be compelling thanks to the confrontation between the two brothers, both intent on saving the world from catastrophe albeit with different approaches. From this point of view, a good characterization work has been done, especially with the character of Rasmus, whose character mutation evolves episode after episode, staging his descent towards the abyss in a rather gradual way, always leaving him poised between the figure of the anti-hero and that of the villain, without pointing the accelerator on his most ferocious and brutal side, but taking all the time necessary to make his choices consistent. Too bad for Sarah, who has been shown to us on several occasions as cold and sometimes devious, only to change her attitude in a certain sense during the work, failing to be a fully interesting character.

On the other hand, the characterization of Simone is commendable, whose character based on an idealism at times pure and naive makes her a very positive character, able to contrast in a satisfactory way with the most brutal, although not entirely devoid of humanity, Rasmus. As for the supporting actors, in some places the screenwriters they could certainly have given more space to certain characters although, in the course of the six episodes, the work managed to close numerous outstanding issues. The ending is also well managed, however, the predictability of which will not leave the most savvy spectators indifferent, looking for a twist that unfortunately they will not find.