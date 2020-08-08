The Rain, how does the Netflix series end? The explanation of the ending

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Launched on Netflix in 2018, the Netflix series The Rain has proved very relevant in recent months. The show, produced in Denmark, in fact tells of a viral epidemic, spread by the rains, which has wiped out almost all the inhabitants of Scandinavia. In the first two seasons, a group of young survivors are looking for a cure.

The third season of The Rain is now available on Netflix, and opens three months after the conclusion of the second. We recommend to those who do not want to read spoiler to stop reading here.

Rasmus has decided to collaborate with Sten, leader of Apollon. His virus cannot be destroyed, but the scientist intends to use Rasmus to create a world made up of people like him, starting to do experiments on terminally ill patients.

In the finale of the third season of The Rain, Simone realizes that the only way to stop Rasmus is to kill him by injecting him with the virus. His plan fails, but Rasmus and Sarah sacrifice themselves by feeding the flower which, as it turns out, constitutes the cure, creating a huge implosion and killing anyone with the virus nearby.

Simone he can thus go and spread the cure and save what remains of humanity, and for this he thanks his brother in a touching final message: "You saved the world. It was you, my brother. […] You are no longer here. But you are everywhere. The rain created you. He saved your life while he killed everyone else. […] I wish I could show you the world of tomorrow. You gave us hope. We are here thanks to you. And we are rebuilding the world in your honor. "

For more information on The Rain, we refer to our review of the second season of the Danish series streaming on Netflix.