The Rain: first look at the final season of the Danish series

Landed on the streaming platform Netflix in 2018, the Danish series created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo has been able, over the past two seasons, to slightly modify its narrative structure, managing to get closer and closer to some almost horror-like influences, actually creating a good combination with the sci-fi / apocalyptic context that has characterized it since its origins.

Given the recent publication of the third and final season of The Rain, we are ready, as usual, to analyze the first episode of the serial in view of the complete review.

A relentless virus

The work transports us to a world that, overnight, plunged into a spiral of chaos and devastation following a deadly pandemic – spread by rain – that prompted survivors to take action in an attempt to find a cure. to the relentless disease. The first season, in fact considered as a long general introduction, has managed to expand satisfactorily in its direct continuation (here the review of the second season of The Rain), focusing more and more on the character of Rasmus (played by Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) and his sister Simone (played by Alba August). In the first episode of this new season we find the young man inside a structure of Apollon (the special organization that created the virus), more than ever eager to put an end to the pandemic that destroyed everything by collaborating with Sten, leader of the organization able, thanks to its charisma, to manipulate the various characters with which it interacts.

The first episode of this third season is on balance satisfactory, even if the series has not actually managed (obviously with regard to the first episode viewed) to leave behind some of the main defects seen in the past. the work in some places it tends to make certain passages excessively rushed, either because of a perhaps excessively simplistic writing of the events, or because of the probable haste of the authors themselves to try to close all the windows left open in the shortest possible time.

In fact, seeing the protagonist overcome the wall of the quarantine area and then immediately go back and go directly to talk to her brother (inside the Apollon structure), only to retrace her steps and decide to flee – all always during this first episode – it is certainly an aspect that will make you turn up your nose.

But all those who have come this far will surely have learned to deal with this type of problem, present from the beginning (just think of the moment in which the two brothers in the first episode of season one open the door to the refuge indirectly causing death of their mother).

However, overcoming this small obstacle (actually not so serious), the spectators will find themselves once again following the events of the two brothers protagonists, to understand how far they will want to go to safeguard the future of humanity.

Two brothers in comparison

The serial, while also focusing on supporting actors characterized quite well, in this third season will probably try to focus as much as possible on the two main brothers and obviously on the deep emotional bond that unites them. Likewise, their different vision of the world (which inevitably led them to clash both in the past and in this first episode) will push the same viewers to choose which side to be on, even if on balance Rasmus' modus operandi is largely dictated by uncontrolled anger and a lack of clarity able to make him much closer to the figure of the villain rather than that of the anti-hero.

Obviously it will only be necessary to understand how the progression of events will be managed and if, above all, this new round of episodes will be able to further expand what has been seen previously. In fact, if in the second season Rasmus' "superhuman" status really managed to surprise us for how it was managed, in this third season all the knots will inevitably come to a head, while trying not to leave all the others behind. characters that have appeared previously, so as to bring the series to a conclusion in the best possible way.

Always good, on a general level, also the visual look, thanks to dark colors tending to blue and gray capable of very well enclosing the apocalyptic mood that has been placed at the center of the entire project from the beginning.

The first episode of The Rain is confirmed as a good starting point for the final season of a series that started fairly quietly but capable, thanks to its direct continuation, to carve out its own specific identity.