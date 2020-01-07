The rage attack in which Tsitsipas hit his own father with his racket

The ATP Cup He has lived a delicate moment that has had as its protagonist Stefanos Tsitsipas. During his encounter against the Australian Nick Kyrgios, the Greek tennis player lost his nerves and hit her with his racket with everything he found ahead.

If these types of gestures are more or less common in the international tennis circuit, what is not so common is that someone is injured in an attack of anger of this type. The exceptional thing increases in this case, in which Tsitsipas tapped with his racket to his own father.