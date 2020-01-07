Sports

The rage attack in which Tsitsipas hit his own father with his racket

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The ATP Cup He has lived a delicate moment that has had as its protagonist Stefanos Tsitsipas. During his encounter against the Australian Nick Kyrgios, the Greek tennis player lost his nerves and hit her with his racket with everything he found ahead.

If these types of gestures are more or less common in the international tennis circuit, what is not so common is that someone is injured in an attack of anger of this type. The exceptional thing increases in this case, in which Tsitsipas tapped with his racket to his own father.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.