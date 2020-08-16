The race to occupy the position of Quique Setién: who are the technicians who are in the Barcelona portfolio

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The historical and humiliating 8-2 in front of Bayern Munich it was just the epilogue of an announced death. The cycle of Quique Setien in front of the Barcelona It already seemed finished and hardly a miracle like winning the Champions League could save him. Thus, from the directive commission of the Blaugrana They had already been considering different options to supplant the coach and the options were always reduced to three simple names that seem to be playing a race between them, not because of the actions of these strategists themselves, but because of the different opinions and considerations of the managers themselves.

From Europe they assure that who replaces the former coach of Betis will not leave the list between Ronald Koeman, Xavi Hernández and Mauricio Pochettino. Although of course, there is one of them that today is the main candidate and is one step above the rest. And this is the Dutch.

According to the medium Sports world, the current driver of the Mechanical orange He has the character to command a restructuring in the team and the necessary scrolls to be heard by the referents of the staff. He is also knowledgeable about what it means to wear the culé shirt since he did so between 1989 and 1995, he was even the hero of the final against the Sampdoria in 1992 by scoring the winning goal that gave him his first European cup to the Catalan cast. Son of the philosophy of Johan cruyff, Koeman had already been probed by the Barça in January, when the club said goodbye to Ernesto Valverde, but at that time he rejected the offer since he wanted to play the Eurocup as head of his team, but it was postponed to 2021 and he knows that this could be the last call of the Blaugrana.

Koeman is the main one pointed by the Barcelona leadership to occupy the position of Quique Setién

REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

On the Argentine side, everything indicated that he was the favorite when he sat on the bench of the Camp Nou, but after a meeting of the entire leadership of the Barcelona it would have been concluded that some would not look favorably upon the arrival of a man so identified with Espanyol, the classic rival. Himself own Poche had slipped some phrases like "Before training Barcelona I would go to my farm in Argentina ", or "The values ​​that I defend are different from those of Barça", thus also like "It is impossible for me to go to Barcelona" and although he later regretted them, this would make some fans already be against him from the beginning. Although the former Tottenham manager has something that could turn the balance: his affinity with Lionel messi, a countryman from Rosario and both identified with the colors of Newell’s Old Boys.

Regarding the situation of the former midfielder of 40 years, it is public knowledge that he renewed his link with Al Sadd from Qatar for one more season, but it included a striking clause: a release condition in case the DT is contacted by the Blaugrana to take over the first team. However, from Spain they slip that the person born in Terrasa does not believe that it would be his moment to disembark in the set of his loves, added to the political problems that lie behind the institution. Another subject that would not like Xavi It is to have to clean a campus full of his former colleagues with whom he has become friends, so he would prefer to delay his reunion with him Barça.

In this way, while on the side of the players there is already talk of a revolution and the main outputs that can be given in the squad of the Catalan cast, on the side of the coaching staff they look for an imminent arrival that calms the waters and serves from this sporting crisis to one of the most important teams in the world. And today, that responsibility seems to belong to the Dutch 57 years old, although we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

I kept reading:

Revolution in Barcelona: Luis Suárez and other heavyweights could leave the club

More than 600 million in reinforcements, but without Champions: Guardiola's pending debt since his arrival at City

The harsh criticism of the Manchester City captain after the unexpected defeat against Lyon: "Different year, same result"