The Quintessential Quintuplets will end soon, but with more than one surprise

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Quintessential Quintuplets has made a lot of talk over the past two years. Negi Haruba's manga has become a real phenomenon on the net, also given by the fact that the type of story manages to deviate from certain tropes of the romantic genre. However, readers will soon have to let it go, given the arrival of the last volume.

If previously you only knew the indicative month of conclusion of The Quintessential Quintuplets, already expected with the deadline in volume 14, now we have confirmation from the Weekly Shonen Magazine. The Quintessential Quintuplets will close in issue 12 of the magazine, that is, between three chapters. The penultimate chapter published on Weekly Shonen Magazine will receive a color page to thank the fans of the support and to end the serialization on a high note.

Along with this information, in the last few days the card of tankobon 14 of The Quintessential Quintuplets has also appeared, and above all in one of the details it has been certified that it will consist of 212 pages. This means that it will be a longer volume than usual, with about one more chapter. This opens up the possibility that one of the last three chapters of the work, probably the one with the color page, will be twice as long. Or, another hypothesis, is that there will be a exclusive concluding chapter of the tankobon.

The five twins are about to say goodbye to the fans, did your favorite win? The winner of The Quintessential Quintuplets has already been revealed in a few chapters.

