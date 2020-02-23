The Quintessential Quintuplets greets fans with a bang: magazine completely sold out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was one of the most popular romantic harem manga in recent years: The Quintessential Quintuplets, also known by the name Gotobun no Hanayome, has now ended. It had already been announced for some time that the work would see the end with volume 14, whose latest chapter is 122 published in Weekly Shonen Magazine this week.

But the magazine of the publishing house Kodansha had to announce a rather interesting data via Twitter. Fans have in fact stormed Japanese comics and newsstands to get their hands on Weekly Shonen Magazine number 12, containing the final chapter of The Quintessential Quintuplets. The result has been the exhaustion of all copies of the above number, a result with few precedents for Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The publishing house thanks for the success and warns of the arrival of some reprints. Meanwhile, fans of The Quintessential Quintuplets can prepare for the new edition: the manga will be published in full color version, while new events dedicated to the five twins continue to take place. In short, Japan has been hit by the fever of the Nakano twins which will surely continue until the arrival of season 2 of The Quintessential Quintuplets.