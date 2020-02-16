Entertainment

The Quintessential Quintuplets ends: spoiler from the last chapter, the 122

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
After just over two years, The Quintessential Quintuplets is forced to greet his fans. Negi Haruba has created one of the most popular romantic manga in recent years on Weekly Shonen Magazine, obtaining an anime in record time but also concluding the story with its rhythms and without being clouded by the success achieved.

Chapter 121 of The Quintessential Quintuplets ended with Futaro forced by the five twins to one last game: he has to guess who among the five is Yotsuba, showing if his love is the real one. The spoilers of chapter 122 of the work open with the cover and the color pages that the magazine has reserved for The Quintessential Quintuplets, where the five twins are in plain sight greeting the fans.

The ceremony resumes, which makes us jump to before and after the game with the twins. Futaro guesses the twins one by one, starting from the older sister Ichika and then going in order with Nino, Miku and ending with the smaller Itsuki. The latter makes him believe for a moment that he was wrong, but then confirms the right choice of the protagonist. Finally, with Yotsuba at his side, he goes to the room where the wedding ceremony is held. The two marry happily and are also greeted by the four sisters, with Futaro who thanks the time spent with them thanks to which he changed enjoying life more.

While Futaro and Yotsuba are preparing for their future life, the protagonist of The Quintessential Quintuplets stops once again to look at all five of them close together, as they were years before. For The Quintessential Quintuplets, volume 14 will be the last, while special editions are being planned by Kodansha.

Maria Rivera

