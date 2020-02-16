Entertainment

The Quintessential Quintuplets: color volumes and special editions arrive for the end

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was one of the most successful romantic manga in recent years. The Quintessential Quintuplets, focused on Futaro Uesugi and the five Nakano twins, has entertained many Japanese and non-Japanese readers over the past two years. But the time has come to read the latest chapter, which will be published in Weekly Shonen Magazine next Wednesday.

But with the last chapter, Kodansha also revealed that will not end here for The Quintessential Quintuplets. Pending the publication of Itsuki's character book and the fourteenth volume, the final one, many extra contents and special editions have been revealed.

First of all, volume 14 of The Quintessential Quintuplets will not only receive a cover: based on the color page of chapter 100, five special editions will be published each with the face of a twin. In this way, fans can in a certain sense choose their favorite, regardless of whether or not they won the race to the heart of Futaro.

Another announcement instead prepares readers to a full color edition for The Quintessential Quintuplets which will be published in 2020 in Japan and which will also enjoy several caskets and which, always on choice, can be dedicated to one of the five Nakano twins.

Kodansha therefore does not seem to want to separate too early from Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki. Meanwhile, you can read the spoilers of the last chapter of The Quintessential Quintuplets. Did your favorite twin win?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

