The Quintessential Quintuplets closes with a bang, over 10 million copies sold

The end of The Quintessential Quintuplets is now near, but before writing the word "end" on his exceptional work Deny Haruba he still has time to celebrate a historic milestone. The manga has in fact managed to place over 10 million copies, exceeding the most optimistic expectations of the author and of Kodansha.

The news was confirmed a little while ago by the mangaka, who through her Twitter profile shared a sketch of the five twins and the following thank you message: "Thing?! The five brides managed to exceed 10 million copies! Thanks to the editorial staff, and to you readers for staying with us for so long. Thank you!". In case you still haven't had the chance to find out the identity of the winning twin, we advise you to avoid opening the comments in the post.

The Quintessential Quintuplets has started serializing in the Japanese weekly Weekly Shonen Magazine in August 2017, managing to exceed 2 million copies sold only in January 2019. The anime adaptation, created by Tezuka Production and broadcast in the winter of last year, it helped the growth of the original work by five times its sales in less than 365 days. A second season has been confirmed for 2020.

