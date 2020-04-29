The Quintessential Quintuplets: a model for five twins, which cosplay do you prefer?

Share it:

Enako, famous Japanese model and cosplayer born in 1994, has posted five different photoshoots on her Instagram profile wearing the clothes of Ichika, Itsuki, Yotsuba, Miku and Nino, the twins of The Quintessential Quintuplets. The shots earned her a total of around half a million likes.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the photoshoots, in which the model posed with casual clothes and different wedding dresses. The photos do not present spoilers concerning the name of the winning twin of The Quintessential Quintuplets, but we still advise you not to click on the comments to avoid incurring unwanted advances.

Enako is a very famous model, actress, voice actress and singer in Japan. During the first quarter of the current year the cosplayer collaborated with Weekly Shonen Jump, posing in the guise of the five sisters to celebrate the release of the last chapter of Deny Haruba. However, the photos visible at the bottom and published on his personal profile are unpublished in Shueisha's weekly.

Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the second season of the anime of The Quintessential Quintuplets will be released in October, net of further postponements due to Coronavirus.